Lagos club organizes lectures on diabetes

World Diabetes Day is about more than just raising awareness about this common health problem, it also highlights some serious concerns about this.

Lagos Synergy Lions Club organized a lecture in Ikeja, Lagos State this weekend to mark International Diabetes Day and raise awareness of the prevalence, impact and management of diabetes in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the president of the club, Lion Charles Nduka, said in line with this year’s theme, ‘Know your risk, know your response’, the lectures were organized to educate Nigerians about diabetes and its prevention or control.

“We held the lectures in order to make the people aware of the scourge of diabetes and how to respond to it. In Lions Clubs, diabetes is one of the global causes that the clubs engage in.

“Again the lectures were part of the activities of Lagos Synergy Lions Club; the theme of the lectures was “Know your risk, know your response”, which was also the theme for the year.

Dr. M.G Odeyemi of the Vision and Eye Hospital explained that diabetes is a medical condition in which the body is not able to use sugar-obtained food known as glucose properly due to inadequate production or dysfunction of the substance (insulin) that regulates sugar levels, resulting in abnormally high sugar levels in the blood.

He listed symptoms of diabetes to include increased thirst and dry mouth; frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, unexplained weight loss and others.

Dr. Ibidapo OR, MD/Endocrinologist, Iwosan Lagoon Hospital, Lagos, who delivered the second lecture at the event, said 8.4 million people could have diabetes by 2025. He said diabetes can be found in children from the age of one day, as well as in adults and adolescents. Doctors urged people to eat healthy, be physically active, control blood sugar, take medication, and quit smoking.

Radio personality Lion James Nwakanma urged Nigerians to take their health seriously by listening to their doctors and having mandatory annual check-ups.

Many people who attended the event had their blood levels checked and those who needed further treatment were given referrals.

The club also partnered with the Lagos State Health Authority (LASHMA) to enroll 50 vulnerable people into the Lagos State Insurance Scheme.