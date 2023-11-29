Lagos Assembly Poll: Suleiman receives Certificate of Return

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Rauf Age-Suleiman, who was declared winner of the March 18 Lagos State House of Assembly election in Amuwo-Odofin Constituency II.

Speaking, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Prof. Ayobami Salami, while presenting the certificate on Wednesday, urged Age-Suleiman to contribute his quota to the development of his constituency and Nigeria as a whole.

Congratulating the lawmaker, Salami prayed to God to grant the winner “wisdom to do what is right.”

Responding, Age-Suleiman, who expressed gratitude to God, constituents, and party leaders, described his legal victory both at the House of Assembly Election Tribunal and Court of Appeal as an act of God.

His words: “I am happy that I got justice. It is a good thing to ventilate your grievances in court, and we have gotten back our victory.” I will continue to do what my constituents want, and my commitment is to make my people happy”.