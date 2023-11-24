Lafarge Africa unveils 2022 Sustainability Report

Lafarge

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Lafarge Africa Plc has released its 2022 Sustainability Report which highlights the company’s dedication to sustainability and showcases its commitment to fostering a better future for both people and the planet.

The report details Lafarge Africa’s remarkable progress and achievements across its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives during the period spanning January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. Since the inception of the sustainability reporting journey in 2015, Lafarge Africa Plc has remained steadfast in its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Prince Adebode Adefioye, Chairman of Lafarge Africa Plc, said, “The theme of this report, ‘Shaping a Greener Future through Innovation and Collaboration,’ encapsulates our dedication to fostering positive environmental and social impacts while upholding strong governance practices.

“We truly believe that sustainable practices are critical for delivering shared value and building a resilient future, particularly in the light of the challenging business environment we find ourselves in.

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc said the company during the year achieved a reduction in its CO2 emissions from 595 kgCO2 /t in 2021 to 574 kgCO2 /t in 2022 through the use of Alternative Fuel and the deployment of energy-efficient technologies across its production and distribution processes, achieving a global thermal substitution rate of 13.5% compared to 9.4% recorded in 2021.