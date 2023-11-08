Lady, Sibongile Mani lavished £50,000 of £850,000 she was mistakenly paid on partying

Sibongile Mani, student who was mistakenly awarded £850,000 rather than her regular £85 monthly university food grant is currently the talk of the internet after she frittered away £50,000 of the money on parties.

The 32-yr-old scholar, Sibongile Mani who had to rely on benefits to pay for her to study, could not believe her eyes when a government aid scheme sent her 10,000 times too much money.

The South African student suddenly became a millionaire when she woke up one morning with 14 million rands in her account.

Sibongile soon went on a huge shopping spree and ditched her old wardrobe for designer clothes, as well as purchasing the latest iPhone and getting an expensive weave.

The Walter Sisulu University student splashed out on £100 bottles of scotch at swanky venues where she partied several nights and spent over £600 a day. It wasn’t until she accidentally left a bank receipt behind at a supermarket that she was busted. The receipt showed she had more than the equivalent of £800,000 in her bank and she was reported to the police.

Sibongile Mani was arrested in 2017 and charged with theft and fraud, before being sentenced last year to five years in prison. After being sentenced she wrote on her personal blog that she saw it as “miracle money” and a “gift from God”. She said she “didn’t think twice” on whether it was wrong to spend it.

Her lawyer Mr Asanda Pakade appealed her sentence on the grounds that Mani was no danger to society, she had not sought out the money, and was not a candidate for overcrowded prisons.

Vanguard News