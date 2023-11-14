Labour strike records substantial compliance in Benue

…we recorded over 80 percent compliance level – NLC Chairman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The total strike called Monday night by the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, recorded substantial compliance in Benue state.

The strike was called by organised labour to protest the recent brutalisation of the National President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other labour leaders in Owerri the Imo state capital by persons suspected to be agents of the state government, among other issues.

Irked by the dehumanising treatment meted its leaders, organised labour last week made specific demands on the Imo state government failing it would direct its members to proceed on indefinite strike nationwide this week.

The strike which commenced Tuesday compelled most civil servants in the state to stay away from their offices thereby shutting down government activities.

Also, commercial banks as well as the Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JEDCO, in the state were all closed to the public though markets remained open while filling stations which were shut earlier in the day reopened for business much later in the day.

Meanwhile, most public and private primary and secondary schools in Makurdi town carried on with the day’s activities as most students and their teachers reported to school for the day’s routine academic activities.

Speaking on the level of compliance to the action in the state, the State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Terungwa Igbe placed the compliance level at over 80 per cent.

According to him, “The level of compliance is over 80 per cent. We did set up a committee to ensure compliance and they are going around to ensure compliance and that is the tradition.

“The committee comprises seven members from the NLC and seven from the TUC. They would carry out that assignment throughout the strike which depends on the Federal Government because there are certain things we are demanding.

“Among the demand is that the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma apologizes publicly to our National President and that the staff of Imo State government that were laid off for which the National President went to negotiate with him, should be reinstated.

“All the issues that the National President mentioned while in the state should be met. However, the above two are the ones that require immediate action.”