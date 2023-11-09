Labour leaders disrupt activities at Abuja Airport

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, took travellers arriving and departing the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by surprise as passengers were stranded.

The labour leaders from what Vanguard gathered barricaded both major entry and exit of the airport, while on a protest as announced earlier by labour during a press conference held in Abuja.

Cars and airport taxis are stopped from gaining access to pick up passengers.

Passengers trek to get to the road far from the airport to catch up with their taxis while others trek to catch up with their flights.

There is serious traffic on the road to the airport as motorists are waiting for the protest to end.

Meanwhile, passengers are seen discussing the unexpected situation as some blame the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma for the action of labour following the attack on the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajero.