Kwara to benefit from SEC investor awareness, conference

As part of strategic moves to educate the general public on its mandate and the benefits of investing in the capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finalised plans to host one of its regional investor awareness and advocacy programmes in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as the statutory regulator of the Nigerian Capital Market, has a dual mandate to develop and regulate a dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient capital market that contributes to the nation’s economic development.

Dr. Akeem Oyewale, the Vice Chairperson of the Financial Literacy Technical Committee (FLTC) of SEC in promoting the event, stated that : “Our next regional investor awareness programme will be holding at the University of Ilorin Auditorium, Kwara State come Thursday, November 9th, 2023 by 8:00 am with the theme; ‘INVESTOR EDUCATION FOR AN EMERGING ECONOMY.’

This Conference is made possible through a partnership with the KU8 Consortium, an organisation comprising 8 Universities in Kwara State (University of Ilorin, Kwara State University, Summit University, Thomas Adewunmi University, Al-Hikmah University, Ojaja (Crownhill) University, Landmark University, Ahman Pategi University and the University of Offa.

The Vice Chairperson highlighted that the theme of the Conference is apt as it closes the knowledge gaps and addresses issues that affect the capital market. He noted that in the near future, it is envisioned that a generation with improved financial decision-making skills will emerge, leading to better financial goal achievement and ethical decision-making when selecting insurance, loans, and investments.

Oyewale, further highlighted that the mission is to promote financial education and enhance financial knowledge among various demographics within the Nigerian populace while also executing initiatives outlined in the SEC Revised Capital Market Master Plan.

The statement mentioned that the event is free to attend as students and the general public are expected participants who will gain valuable insights and knowledge during the event, and thereafter receive E-certificates.

The Conference will have the likes of Tunde Kamali, Director, Market Development Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, Odiri Oginni, Managing Director, United Capital Asset Management PLC, Sola Adesakin, Founder, Smart Stewards, and Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder, Money Africa as confirmed speakers.

Some of the sponsors of the empowerment include the Securities and Exchange Commission, FMDQ Group, Marble Capital, Utica Capital, Arthur Stevens Asset Management Ltd and Lotus Capital.