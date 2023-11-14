Kwara: Court remands suspected killers of hotel manager in correctional facility

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A Kwara Magistrate Court has ordered the two suspected female armed robbers who allegedly killed the managing director of a popular relaxation home, Water View Hotel, in Ilorin, one Adeniyi Ojo, to be remanded in the correctional facility, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The suspects; Joy Adanma Joseph, 21, and her friend, David Favour Oreoluwa, 23, were dragged before Magistrate Monisola Kamson for culpable homicide and armed robbery.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) revealed that the suspects paid the MD visit and they went into the hotel room together.

According to the police report, the ladies dashed of the facility without the MD, pretending they wanted to get bullet drinks from the garden across the hotel.

The hotel receptionist, Abdulsalam Tawakalitu who was suspicious of them, went to check the MD in the room and discovered the door was locked up on the MD.

After several unanswered knocks, the door was forcefully opened and the lifeless body of the manager was found on the bed with his hands, and legs tied, and his mouth gagged with a rag.

The two suspects reportedly went with the deceased mobile phone, removed the SIM card, inserted it in theirs and started making several attempts to transfer money from the MD bank account but failed because the account kept on demanding for OTP (One Time Passport).

Investigation further revealed that Joy who was armed with a knife, codoline syrup, rohypnol drug meant for sleep induction, gagged the deceased’s mouth.

While the deceased hands and legs were tied, Adanma held his manhood, threatening to cut it off if he failed to cooperate.

Oreoluwa was reportedly saddled with the task of unlocking his phone through his face and afterward, she placed a pillow over his face and impressed it on him until he passed out.

The police report added that Adanma confessed to having stabbed the deceased with a knife while Oreoluwa was saddled with the task of getting the phone unlocked through the deceased face.

The prosecutor, Sanni Abdullah also informed the court that the matter is not ordinarily bailable considering the nature of the case and the life involved.

Magistrate Kamson who presided over the matter adjourned the case till the 29th of this month for further mention.