Kumuyi unveils initiative to transform youth globally

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, has unveiled GCK King’s Circle, life transforming initiative for youths and young adults globally.

The initiative which is an extension of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK is an online daily episode of life transforming, teaching and training program designed to empower and equip the youth and teeming population of young adults across the world.

GCK King’s Circle, GCK-KC was launched during a global virtual press conference held via Zoom.

The first episode of the daily nuggets titled, ‘The Journey of Becoming’ was premiered 500 GMT on November 7, 2023 across all social media platforms.

Kumuyi said not only would the daily contents transform lives, but ensure that the fear of the Lord and righteousness is coupled with a pursuit and aspirations of the youths and young adults that would propel them into a brighter future and impact global development.

He said: “My desire is that the future leaders across the world attain the critical skill manuals and to work in the king’s circle”.

Earlier in a welcome address, GCK Presenter, USA, Nathan Dreak, said Youths and young adults account for about 40 percent of the world population.

He added that with a 1.8 billion youth population globally and about 90 percent living in developing countries, it gives an opportunity to make the world better.

Dreak said: “Kumuyi has organised youth programs all over the world for three decades, he currently has made the youth an integral part of the GCK which shows an impact academy every month. This program has transformed the lives of young people across the world and the testimonies are heartwarming.”