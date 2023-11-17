Kumuyi arrives India for crusade

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The General Superintendent, GS, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday stormed the world’s most populous nation, India with a Six-day powered packed Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK.

According to Kumuyi, the theme of the Crusade is ‘True Redemption Through Christ’ and will hold from 23rd to 28th November, 2023. It will be a turning point in the lives of Indians and those who will hook up with the crusade from various countries of the world.

He also assured them that God will do the miraculous in their lives no matter how long the challenge has been there, and added that the Crusade will bring about salvation, healing, deliverance through Christ to them including other notable divine interventions.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the GCK also has a Ministers’ Conference and Impact Academy for young people in secondary schools and tertiary institutions including young professionals that would cause them to soar higher in their endeavours.

The GCK is a gospel campaign tagged ‘The Gospel To Every Creature’, and was initiated by Pastor Kumuyi as the Convener, and is being broadcasted and streamed live on Facebook, Webcam, Instagram, X, Zoom, radio and television to all parts of the world.

The clergy and his wife, Mummy Esther Kumuyi along with other ministers of the gospel were warmly received by their host at the airport in India on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pastor William Kumuyi was part of a massive publicity outreach on the streets of India on Thursday along other ministers of the gospel ahead of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi that would commence 16:00 GMT on Thursday November 23-November 28, 2023.

He told the people to ensure they make it to the venue of the Crusade on the said date it will commence, and assured them of God’s power to solve their challenges.

It will be recalled that Kumuyi who is the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, had taken the GCK to other countries including Togo, Ghana, Cameroon and Zambia, and had been holding the Crusade in many States in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and the most recent of the GCK was in Benin City, Edo State with the theme ‘Loose Him and Let Him’.