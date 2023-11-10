Korede Bello’s Manager, Casmir Uwaegbute elevated to African Regional Director at Mister International

In a remarkable stride towards expanding its global footprint, Mister International headquartered in Philippines proudly announces the appointment of Casmir Uwaegbute, the esteemed manager of Nigerian superstar Korede Bello, as the African Regional Director. In his new role, Casmir will play a pivotal part in fortifying the Mr International brand across the African continent, fostering collaborations and enhancing the platform’s visibility.

Casmir Uwaegbute’s appointment as the African Regional Director is a testament to his unparalleled dedication and strategic vision. Having previously served as the project director for Miss Tourism Nigeria and Mr Universe Nigeria, Casmir brings a wealth of experience to this new position. His exceptional leadership in these capacities has laid the groundwork for his expanded role within the Mr International organization.

Before stepping into this pivotal role, Casmir Uwaegbute demonstrated unwavering commitment as the CEO of Casper Events Services Company, also known as CasperTainment. His dual responsibilities as the Manager of Korede Bello, a chart-topping Nigerian sensation, further showcase his ability to navigate the intricate landscape of the entertainment and pageantry industries.

Casmir’s journey in the pageantry world took a significant turn in June 2022 when he was appointed as the National Director of Miss Tourism AFRICA for NIGERIA. His multifaceted expertise, ranging from artist management to national pageant directorship, positions him uniquely to strengthen Mr International’s presence across the diverse and dynamic African continent.

As the African Regional Director, Casmir Uwaegbute will be instrumental in fostering collaborations, establishing partnerships, and implementing strategic initiatives that align with Mr International’s mission. His vision for the future of the pageant industry, coupled with his exceptional track record, solidifies him as a driving force in shaping the narrative of Mr International in Africa.

Mr International extends its heartfelt congratulations to Casmir Uwaegbute on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to the exciting journey ahead under his dynamic leadership.