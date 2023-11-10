Kokori stable, responding to treatment — NUPENG

Frank Kokori

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has said its former General Secretary, and pro-democracy activist, Chief Frank Kokori, is stable and responding to treatment.

According to NUPENG, though the elder statesman is weak due to old age and associated issues but he is in a stable state of mind and responding well to care and treatment from his caregivers and health personnel.

NUPENG in a statement by its President, Prince Williams Akporeha, said “The Leadership of NUPENG has been inundated with series of calls and messages with regards to a very misleading news item making rounds on social media purportedly referring to statements made by Chief Frank Kokori our former General Secretary, on the state of his health and wish to state that the elder statesman has refuted the story credited to him.

“NUPENG wishes to state that the leadership has been and is still in constant touch with our own Frank Ovie Kokori. A quick inquiry from one of his sons who is part of NUPENG leadership revealed that, though the elder statesman is weak due to old age and associated issues but he is in a stable state of mind and responding well to care and treatment from his caregivers and health personnel.

The elder statesman strongly stated to his son that he was misquoted by the writer.

“NUPENG wishes to further state here that the state of health of comrade Frank Ovie Kokori as well other former leaders of the union are of interest to us and shall continue to give all necessary support within our power without being prompted.”