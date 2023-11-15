Kogi youths visit INEC, say Nov 11 poll, credible

Omeiza Ajayi

Thousands of Kogi Youths on Wednesday stormed the nation’s capital, Abuja, in solidarity with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for conducting what they described as “the most peaceful and credible” governorship election in the State.

Led by the Convener, Kogi New Generation KNG, Mr Richard Otitoleke and Director General, Ododo/Joel Campaign Organization in Koton Karfe, Kogi State Mr Muhammad Shuaib, the youths said INEC must not be blamed for the behaviour of third parties who may have flouted any known law.

The duo, who led a group of placard-carrying youths to the Commission’s headquarters, also commended the security agencies for working in synergy with the Commission to ensure a peaceful election in Kogi State.

Otitoleke said Nigerians have a responsibility to protect the integrity and credibility of a sensitive institution like INEC, insisting that the right thing for any aggrieved person who contested in an election and lost, was to approach the Election Petition Tribunal rather than incite the public against INEC.

He said; “We have a responsibility to protect the integrity and credibility of a sensitive institution like INEC. If anyone contests an election and does not win, the proper thing to do as a responsible citizen is to approach the Tribunal, but not to incite the people against INEC because there are certain issues and factors that INEC does not have control over in an election.

“And we want to appreciate INEC for the synergy and collaboration with security agencies that brought about one of the most peaceful elections in Kogi State. In the past, we have witnessed the worst elections, but this 11th November 2023 election was one of the most peaceful elections in Kogi State. We want to say unequivocally that a candidate who clinched the 3rd position in such an election does not have the moral right or justification to begin to incite people against the Nigerian Police and INEC. He should go to the Tribunal for redress if he is aggrieved, and not go to a Television Station and begin to malign the personality and the leadership of INEC.

Otitoleke continued: “We are here to affirm to INEC that you have done well in Kogi State. We are also commending the Nigerian Army for a job well done in Kogi State. We commend the Nigerian Civil Defence, the Nigeria Police and all law enforcement agencies that joined hands with INEC to ensure a peaceful and credible election in Kogi state. We are here to protect the integrity of INEC because when we protect INEC, our electoral processes will be protected and our credibility as a country is protected. We don’t need to malign the institution (INEC), although there is room for improvement as we proceed. We thank INEC for improving our electoral process through technological innovations that have been introduced over time. And we believe that by the time we proceed further, we will have zero tolerance for any form of anomalies in our elections.”

On his part, Muhammad declared: “We are here to tell INEC that is it an institution that we respect. For the election held in Kogi, INEC has done very well. We don’t have any controversial things. Whoever is accusing INEC is not a Kogi person. We are here to give solidarity. INEC has done a very wonderful job. We are here to show our support for INEC. We are not here to speak on behalf of sectional interests in Kogi State, but we are here on the Kogi agenda. And whoever is coming here to demonstrate and accuse INEC is on his own”.

The Commission’s team, comprising two National Commissioners, Major General Abubakar Alkali (retd), Mohammed Haruna, and Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Orianran-Anthony received the visitors.

Responding, Alkali commended the youths for conducting themselves with decorum. He assured them that the Commission would never waver in its determination to always do the right thing.

He said: “We want to commend you for coming peacefully to ventilate whatever is on your mind. That is democracy. INEC is not a political party. INEC has no particular candidate for any election. INEC is for Nigerians. The vision of INEC is to be one of the best election management bodies in the world and to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“We operate based on the Constitution. We have our rules and regulations, and we don’t operate outside that. INEC will never waver in its responsibility to do the right thing at all times. Nigeria belongs to all of us.”