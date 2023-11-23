Kogi speaker advocates legitimisation of guber seat rotation

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Aliyu Umar Yusuf has emphasised the need to concretise the need for rotation of the governorship seat in the State through the instrument of legislation.

A press statement made available to journalists in Lokoja and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Yabagi Mohammed, quoted Rt Honourable Umar to have stated this on Thursday when he received the Kogi West Ododo/Joel Campaign Council led by its Director General, Mr. Funsho Olumoko.

According to the Speaker noted that members of the state House of Assembly have commenced discussion on the matter to sponsor a bill that will give legislative framework to the rotational system so as to give all senatorial districts in the state a sense of belonging.

The Speaker commended stakeholders in Kogi West for working for the victory of Alhaji Usman Ododo and stressed the need to Interface with all that contested from the Western Senatorial District, for the good of the area.

Other members, Princess Omotayo Adeleye-Ishayo representing Ijumu, that of Mopa/Amuro, Olawumi Jacob, Bin-Ebaiya Shehu Tijjani (BEST) of Lokoja I and Idrees Aliyu , Kogi Kotonkarfe State Constituency paised the Speaker for uniting members to deliver the ruling party in the just concluded Gubernatorial election.

Earlier, the DG of Kogi West Ododo/Joel Campaign Council, Mr. Funsho Olumoko noted that the visit was to thank the Speaker and members of the House from the Senatorial District for their encouragement and support during the last electioneering campaign.

According to him, the Campaign Council value the humility and contributions of the Speaker to the victory of the Governorship Candidate of the Party, hence the visit.

He also thanked every leader in Kogi West for giving APC resounding victory and expressed optimism that the Governor-Elect will not let the State down.

The Director General thanked the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and leadership the party for the privilege given him to serve, adding that stakeholders in Kogi West must come together to support the incoming administration.

On his part, the State Security Adviser, retired Commander Jerry Omodara emphasized the need for unity among all and sundry in the Senatorial District.