Kogi Polls: SDP knocks INEC, alleges rigging, monopoly 

— We’ll go to court, Ajaka tell supporters

By Fortune Eromosele and Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Friday, knocked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the recent conduct of the off-season elections in Kogi states, alleging rigging and monopoly across polling units.

It called on the INEC to declare Muritala Yakubu Ajaka who was duly elected as Governor of Kogi state.

The SDP National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, stated this in Abuja, at a press briefing, while explaining that over voting also occurred in some polling units where total votes cast exceeded the count off voters in the voters’ register in the same polling unit.

He said: “We respectfully wish to petition the Commission that the declaration by the returning officer is flawed because it was made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines, and manual for the election.

“We wish to report that it would appear that the actions and/or inactions of Professor Sani Adam, the INEC National Commissioner in Kogi State indeed compromised the election

process substantially leading to irregularities and grossly perverted election outcomes.

“For instance, our polling agents and INEC accredited YlAGA observers reported that pre-filled and signed Form EC8A meant for Kogi Central election were found while results were being collated, and INEC ad hoc staff, a serving NYSC member, was caught with already prepared results sheets and N1.0 million (One million Naira) on election day.

“We note that the Commission appears to be aware of some improper actions of its members leading to irregularities and unlawful voting and/or activities at the Polling Units and has consequently acted, albeit in an incomplete and inadequate manner, by canceling the elections at some of these Units.”

He called on the INEC Chairman to review the election’s, in accordance with Section 65(1) of the electoral Act, 2022.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), at the recent Kogi state off-season election, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, assured his supporters that he would head to court.

He said, “Like I spoke earlier, because of the uncertainty in the political circles, I said I won’t go to court but also the reaction from our people and our party, we have decided to go to court.

“We have compiled our evidence and in less than ten days time we will meet in court, because we won the elections, the people of Kogi state voted for us but of course the Federal commissioner for INEC bundled the election in favour of Yahaya Bello’s candidate, we have all the evidence and we are going to court”.