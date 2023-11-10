Kogi LG Chairman slumps, dies hours to guber poll

The Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Council, Hon. Muhammed Danasabe Muhammed on Thursday slumped and died at Shifa Hospital Lokoja, after a brief illness.

According to reports, Muhammed was rushed to the hospital after he slumped at his residence.

He was said to have taken an active part in several political gatherings ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election.

A family source said he was rushed to Shifa Hospital, Lokoja, shortly after he collapsed in the house in the late hours of Thursday and was battling with high blood pressure.

Around 4.30 am on Friday, “doctors confirmed him clinically dead,” a family member claimed.

The deceased was from ward B in cantonment area of Lokoja.

He is survived by his mother, wife and children.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lokoja, Talba Lakwaja, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“This is to notify the general public that the remains of the Lokoja Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Dasebe Mohammed, will be buried at Anguwan Kura burial ground 2pm immediately after jummat prayer. The body will depart his family house at cantonment to Lokoja Central Mosque by 1:30pm,” he said in a statement.