Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa  polls: APC Professionals group woos voters for candidates 

…says a vote for APC, a vote to reap bountifully from President Tinubu’s admin

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states, All Progressives Congress, APC Professionals Council has urged voters to vote massively for the candidates of the party for more divided of democracy deliverables.

The council made the call in a statement on Sunday, by its National Director General, Seyi Bamigbade.

According to him, “A vote for Usman Ododo, Timipre Sylva and Governor. Hope Uzodinma, who are flag bearers of the party in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States is a vote to reap bountifully at the centre under the people’s-oriented policies of President Bola Tinubu in putting the people at the forefront.”

Bamigbade noted that while Ododo has demonstrated capacity in his professional endeavour, rising to the rank of the Auditor General of the local government, if elected would continue with the developmental strides of Governor Yahaya Bello in the state.

He added: “In Bayelsa, former Governor Timipre Sylva is an astute leader who has held several positions of authority and has played key roles in the development of our party in the state and across the country.

“His legacies as former governor of the state are still there for all to see, a capacity which he equally demonstrated as the Minister of State for Petroleum under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In Imo, governor Uzodinma has shown that the APC is a party to be trusted in the Southeast region and elsewhere in the country. The infrastructure renewal, massive empowerment of youths and women are all clear signal that Hope abounds in Imo.

“Therefore as you all go out this Saturday to vote, support these candidates for greater prosperity of the states.”

The three are among the states where Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC will be conducting off-season election and a fresh poll holding on November 11 to elect fresh governors.