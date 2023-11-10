Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Governorship Polls: PSC monitors arrive duty posts

…As commission releases dedicated phone numbers for public complaints

…Arase charges them to live above board

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Police Service Commission Staff Monitors have arrived and taken positions at their duty posts in the nine Senatorial districts of the three states of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa where the off-cycle Governorship elections will be held on Saturday, 11th November 2023.

The Commission has also released dedicated telephone lines where Nigerians are expected to call to complain of any Police misconduct or commend Police exemplary conduct.

Spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani said “The Commission Monitors will be appearing in reflective jackets with PSC inscriptions for easy identification”.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Commission Dr Solomon Arase, (IGP Rtd) has charged the Staff Monitors to live above board and execute their assignment with diligence and Commitment.

Dr. Arase said the Commission will also hold its Staff Monitors accountable for any deliberate infraction in the course of their duty.

He warned that they must restrict themselves to the approved guidelines on monitoring Police conduct and the rules of engagement.

The Commission’s dedicated telephone numbers are; National Coordinating Centre: Aminu Malumfashi – 08059170235

Ikechukwu Ani – 08088155981

Kogi State;

East Senatorial district -Adeola Albert; 08084385726

Central Senatorial district; -Justina Okunriboye, 08033145592 and West Senatorial District Dada Babatunde; 08054970152

Imo State:

North Senatorial District ‘ Amaka Omene: 08033702079

East Senatorial District – Uche Wokocha; 08033127845 and West Senatorial District- Mathias Okoi Uyo-Uyo; 08038179665

Bayelsa State;

East Senatorial district – Ponfa Wuyep; 08036707485

Central Senatorial District- Solomon Jibrin; 08064766550 and West Senatorial District -Iniobong Uko Anthony; 08061309837

“PSC Monitors are expected to monitor Police conduct in the three states using Commission’s approved guidelines on Police conduct during elections.”