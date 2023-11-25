Kogi: How we defeated Dino, Leke in Kogi West – APC chieftains

File image of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (right) and the governor-elect, Usman Ododo.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The people of Kogi west senatorial district have been charged to give their unalloyed support to the Governor-elect Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo to enable him consolidate on the numerous achievements of the present administration in the district.

Hon. Funsho Olumoko, the Director General, Kogi West APC campaign council gave the charge in Lokoja on Friday during the ‘Kogi West APC gratitude Dinner’ organized by the campaign council in appreciation for the victory of the party in the just concluded gubernatorial election.

Olumoko, a former council chairman expressed confidence that the Governor-elect will be magnanimous in carrying the people of the zone along in the governance of the state as soon as he resumes duty.

Olumoko described the APC victory as a testament to dedication to a renewed hope, “Our victory is borne out of days-long preparedness of our able mentor, strategist and political mathematician, Governor, Yahaya Bello, who in his sheer wisdom saw farther into the political future, and decided to equip, engage and awaken us with the strategic foresight and energy.

“I make bold to say, our victory at the poll may not have been possible without the conglomeration of the unwavering efforts and concerted progressive moves of the front-liners, whose performances were top-notch and overwhelming.

“And I am glad to say I had dependable men of capacity at various points who were particularly dogged, result-oriented and became veritable instruments for the victory of Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo in that governorship poll in Kogi West,” he said.

Former deputy governor, Yomi Awoniyi who chaired the occasion described Governor Yahaya Bello as a humane leader who has the mind and character to weave every ethnic group together for the development of Kogi state, noting that the victory at the just concluded off-cycle governorship election indicated that Kogi West is a stronghold of APC.

Awoniyi said, “Everybody in Kogi West contributed to the success of APC and the benefits of the election shall reach the entire senatorial district”.

He described the election as the most violence-free election, noting that the multitude of people who came out to vote showed that the people love Ododo and the party.

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf in his remarks, thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for creating the enabling environment for Kogi West to showcase their political strength during the election.

“Kogi West which comprises seven local government areas is the game changer of the election conducted in Kogi state. I am assuring you that this effort will not go unnoticed by the Governor-elect when he assumes office as the executive governor of the state” he stated.