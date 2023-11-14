Kogi Guber: We’ve a clear win, ready for any litigation – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it had a clear and convincing victory at Saturday’s Off-Cycle Governorship Election of the state and not afraid of litigation.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Spokesperson/Director of Media and Publicity, Kogi APC Governorship Campaign Council, made the remarks in Lokoja on Tuesday at a news conference.

Fanwo described the outcome of the election in Kogi as a “resounding victory ‘ that would be different for anyone to upturn in the courts.

“It is laughable for a candidate, who claimed to win only in his zone to be crying foul and calling for the cancellation of the results of the areas where he was massively rejected.

“It is akin to a poor student who scored 20 per cent in a test to call for the cancellation of the 80 per cent he missed to make him score 100 per cent.

“Our candidate and now the Governor-Elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo, won the election across the three Senatorial Districts while the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Alhaji Muritala Yakubu-Ajaka, claimed to have won in his own Senatorial District alone.

“He didn’t win any Local Government Area in the West or Central. Ododo won all the local government areas in two of the three senatorial districts and went ahead to win one local government area in the East senatorial district.

The APC spokesman called for the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye, Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for publicity, alleging that he had access to the back-end server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“For claiming to have access to the back-end server of INEC is like walking into the prison yard and demanding to be locked up.

“Security agencies have no tedious job to do on a suspect, who confesses to a crime. Dino Melaye has openly confessed that he hacked into the back-end of INEC.

“Melaye should be arrested and prosecuted for cyber crime, ” he said.

Fanwo, however, thanked the residents of Kogi for turning out en masse and giving massive support to APC during the election which he said, was the most peaceful, freest, credible and successful election ever in the state.

According to him, your support to APC showed your faith in a united and prosperous state where leaders are elected based on competence rather than ethnic bigotry.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing ground for all the candidates during the election.

“The governor-elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo will not disappoint you all. Gov. Yahaya Bello has made it easy for the APC to continue to win elections in Kogi with his heroics in all the sectors of the economy,’ he said