Kogi Guber: Bishop Kukah can’t remain peace committee member — Activists

Bishop Matthew Kukah

Pro-democracy activists have lambasted a member of the National Peace Committee, Bishop Matthew Kukah, over his statement against Governor of Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

They said “he has disrobed himself of his Bishoply honour by offering himself for a hatchet job” against a party in the same election his organisation is purportedly seeking to promote peace.

The over 100 activists, on the platform of the Federation of Social Justice Advocates, demanded that if Bishop Kukah remained in the peace committee, the committee must be derecognised as there were many other sincere and respected men of God fit for the task.

While urging relevant authorities to strip him of any election observer status, they stressed that if at 71, Bishop Kukah does not understand how to control his emotions and eschew political sentiments, “then he has no business in mediating in conflicts or peace.”

In a statement on Thursday by the Convener, Federation of Social Justice Advocates, Dr. Adefemi Omoniyi, the pro-democracy CSOs added that it would not be the first time the Bishop would speak like that, which exposes him as a mere “political jobber with absolutely no fear of God”.

“What ‘common interests’ did his blackmail against the governor serve other than to create crisis and chaos in Kogi State? Yet, he says his organisation is promoting peace.

“We cannot have a man promoting disharmony, hatred and political disaffection sitting on any peace committee in the country.

“The people of Kogi State and, indeed, Nigerians can attest to the fact that Governor Yahaya Bello, irrespective of the narrative the opposition is peddling, has done more in the state in terms of achievements than any other governor since the creation of the State.

“Where the Bishop get what he based his disgraceful utterances on should be the question,” the pro-democracy CSOs stated.

“It is a universally acknowledged aphorism that whoever comes to justice must come with clean hands. Moreover, an African adage says ‘A peacemaker must not join in a fight’.

“But these agelong wise sayings don’t seem to resonate with Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

“Anyone who occupies such positions of responsibility is ordinarily expected to conduct himself in a responsible, respectful, decent, mature and patriotic manner at all times, especially to be mindful of what they say publicly.

“The questions that stand out here and now are: Which political party does Bishop Matthew Kukah belong to?

“What exactly are his hidden/evil agenda in Kogi State?

“In what context does he think he should engage in a hatchet job in an election that his organisation purports to promote peace?

“In that same interview where Bishop Matthew Kukah said, ‘I hope and pray, civil society organisations, unions, churches and moral authorities must act in the common interests of everybody, without a country there will no be trade unions or churches’ he immediately went against his own counsel by attacking a party in an election barely 72 hours away.

“Bishop Kukah has degenerated into a character varying in degrees of infamy and political jobbing. He must be stopped and stopped before it is too late.

“We call for his immediate removal from the National Peace Committee and stripped of any election observer status he might have.”