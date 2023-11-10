Kogi council chair slumps, dies hours to election

The Lokoja Local Government Council Chairman, Muhammed Danasabe Muhammed, is dead. He died barely 24 hours before the Saturday governorship election.

He was said to have died around 5:30 am at a hospital in Lokoja, the state capital.

Muhammed was said to have been rushed to the hospital after he slumped at his residence.

He was said to have been active and spoke at a series of political meetings in preparation for Saturday’s governorship election, including the Friday APC stakeholders meeting that lasted to the wee hours of today.

A family source said he was rushed to Shifa Hospital, Lokoja, shortly after he collapsed in the house in the early hours of Friday.

“Doctors confirmed him clinically dead around 5:30 am on Friday”, said a family member who craved anonymity.

The deceased who is from ward B in the cantonment area of Lokoja will be buried at the Unguwan Kura Muslim cemetery after 2 pm Juma’at prayer on Friday.