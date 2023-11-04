Kogi 2023: Ododo will chart new direction legacies – Yahaya Bello

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in the state, Usman Ododo, would chart new direction legacies for the state if elected on Nov. 11.

“This is because Ododo remains steadfast in his commitment to advancing and solidifying my remarkable achievements with his new direction,” Bello reaffirmed.

The governor, in a statement issued by his media aide, Onogwu Mohammed, gave the assurance while receiving the leadership and members of the Bunnu District Association at the Government House Banquet Hall in Lokoja.

He envisioned that his accomplishments would continue under the leadership of Ododo.

“Ododo, upon victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election on November 11, will be inaugurated on January 27, 2024, to continue with the new direction legacies that Kogi citizens will be proud of.

“This is more reason I always emphasise the importance of unity among political appointees hailing from Kabba-Bunu, underscoring its pivotal role in driving development and progress within Bunnuland.

“We need to build upon a host of achievements in the region and advocate for a substantial vote for the APC, not only in Kabba-Bunu but across Okunland.

“My administration has laid a robust foundation for socio-economic progress, infrastructure development, and the advancement of human capital, hence the need for full support for the APC candidate, Ododo, in the Nov. 11 poll,” he said.

The governor, however, assured that the Kogi State University in Kabba had been firmly established in alignment with the wishes of the district’s founding fathers.

He revealed that funding had been allocated for the expedited execution of various projects at the university.

Bello conveyed his commitment to addressing the region’s ongoing challenges, expressing confidence that the state’s 32-year development plan would play a crucial role in their resolution.

He expressed gratitude to individuals from Okunland who contributed to the establishment of KSU, Kabba, singling out Dr. Tunde Ayeni for his substantial contributions.

Earlier, Pastor Johnson Kolawole, the National President of the Bunu Development Association, expressed gratitude on behalf of his people for the commendable progress realised under Gov. Bello’s administration.

Kolawale explained that part of their visit was to offer condolences to the governor over the passing of Dr Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The association’s president acknowledged strategic appointments within the cabinet, the establishment of KSU, Kabba, the GYB Model Science Secondary School in Okebukun, and numerous other achievements as vital contributions by the Bello-led administration.

He said that before the advent of the GYB administration, Bunu had been subjected to substantial marginalisation.

He, however, assured Bello of the association’s unwavering dedication to ensuring Ododo’s victory at the November 11 poll.