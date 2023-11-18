Kiut inspires with ‘Songs from Archive’

Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising singer, Kingsley Moses, professionally known as Kiut is banking on his debut extended play, EP, titled ‘Songs From Archive, SOFA,’ which is due to drop before the end of this month, to launch himself into the mainstream music world.

The Nigerian-American artist made this known in a recent chat with our reporter, where he also gave an insight into his forthcoming body of work.

“Songs From Archive (SOFA) is a musical journey through my heart and soul. This EP is an intimate expression of my passion for music and a reflection of the rich tapestry of my life. Kiut invites you to explore the hidden gems of my musical journey, an archive where memories are carefully preserved and where it all began” he noted.

According to him, the producers who worked on the 4-track EP include Cypress hit, Boombeatz, Joe Blaque and Extraordinaire. Kiut who described his sound as a unique blend of Afro-Caribbean vibes is a student at the Los Angeles Film/Recording School, where he’s honing his skills to reach new heights in the music industry. His unwavering commitment and dedication to his craft have set him on a remarkable journey in the world of music.