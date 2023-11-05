Kipkemboi, African action-packed film to screen at AFRIFF 2023

By Ayo Onikoyi

Kipkemboi, the upcoming action thriller from Nigerian-Canadian filmmaker, Charles Uwagbai, is set to screen at AFRIFF 2023, an international film festival that showcases the best of African cinema.

Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) holds November 5th to 11th. AFRIFF is a film festival that celebrates the best of African cinema and filmmaking, with participation from all over Africa and the diaspora. Kipkemboi will be screened on Thursday, November 9.

The film stars a combination of Canadian and African actors like David Cubitt; Kevin Hanchard; Vinessa Antoine; Abel Mutua; Chichi Seii and Thamela Mpumlwana.

Charles Uwagbai, a renowned Nollywood director behind projects such as Esohe, Rok Tv’s Ojukwu, and others, is the director of Kipkemboi. He is now based in Canada and works with international filmmakers to create movies that feature African narratives with stunning cinematography that rivals Hollywood.

Another of Uwagbai’s new movies, Finding Odera, will also be screened at AFRIFF 2023.

Shot in Canada and Kenya, Kipkemboi tells the story of Kipkemboi, a math genius from a small African village who develops an algorithm to play the stock market. Kipkemboi’s discovery quickly puts him on the radar of powerful forces, and he must use all his skills and cunning to survive.

The film is produced by New Real Films assisted by Zamaradi Productions with the financial participation of Telefilm Canada, Ontario Creates and CBC Films.

Kipkemboi is a visually stunning film, with breathtaking cinematography that captures the beauty of Africa and the resilience of Africans.

The film also features exciting and authentic action sequences, bringing life to the drama.

The performances are also top-notch, with Kipkemboi played by Thamela Mpumlwana.

The movie was produced by Canadians, Jennifer Jonas and Leonard Farlinger, alongside Kenya filmmaker Appie Matere.

But Kipkemboi is more than just an action thriller. It is also a powerful and inspiring story about overcoming adversity and achieving your dreams. Kipkemboi is a must-see for anyone who loves action, adventure, and inspiring stories.

Kipkemboi is a film about hope, courage, and the power of one person to make a difference.

It is a film that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre.

“This has been some of the hardest work that I’ve done for a role and that’s what intrigued me throughout this production! I’ve had to apply myself at such a high capacity, it was so ambitious from day 1. I thought for the first couple weeks of shooting we’d be living in tents in the fields of Kenya. So, I was ready to really sacrifice for this role!” Mpumlwana said.

Mpumlwana said that the producers, Leonard and Jennifer have had this project for 7 years.

“Making their vision into reality as they imagine it, can be fun and truly daunting. It’s easy to visualize on your own, but having to create that interpretation with an entire crew, while on a shot clock, that’s filmmaking.”