King Chu hails Tinubu over intervention in Rivers impeachment saga

His Royal Highness, King Appolus Chu, the Oneh Eh Nchia X, and Egbere Emere Okori I of Eleme Kingdom has lauded President Ahmed Tinubu for his timely intervention in the Rivers State crisis over the plot to impeach Governor Sim Fubara.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Appolus Chu said: “President Tinubu acted as the father of the nation and displayed concern and love for the people of the Rivers State.

“He could have chosen to ignore the happenings in the state, especially since the state is not an APC state.

“His actions speak volumes in his readiness and responsibility to show concern for every state and citizen of this country.

“The parties involved in this crisis should take advantage of the intervention of Mr. President and make adjustments where necessary to achieve peace because crisis will not bring any development.”