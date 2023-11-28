Killing of 2 officers: Police arrest 18 suspects in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Police Command on Tuesday said that it has arrested 18 suspects in connection with the killing of two police officers at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise council area of Imo State, last Monday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, stated this to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the command, “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical squad and equipped them with the necessary operational assets to go all out in collaboration with the Military and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police on 27/11/2023, at BOEK Petroleum Filling Station, Ahiara Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

“The Policemen affected by this senseless act of violence were fueling their operational vehicle at the said Filling Station when hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed IPOB/ ESN, dressed in military camouflage and black/red regalia, swooped on them with three vehicles and motorcycles and started firing sporadically.

“The Police Operatives fought gallantly but unfortunately, the DPO and an Inspector of Police paid the supreme price in the gun duel that ensued while two Police officers survived the attack.

“Police Operatives led by CP Aboki Danjuma on a confidence-building patrol in Ahaizu Mbaise responded immediately and gave the hoodlums a hot chase which forced them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries abandoning some of their operational motorcycles. The Operatives were swiftly reinforced by the Military led by the Brigade Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze. Intense combing of the area is ongoing.”

The command revealed that; “A total of 18 suspects have been arrested and are currently undergoing investigation.

“CP Danjuma extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased officers and prays that the Almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear the sudden and irreplaceable loss. He vowed that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are made to face the full wrath of the law. The Commissioner of Police while appreciating the concerns of the general public, calls on them to assist the Police with useful information that may lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

The CP reiterates the Command’s commitment to collaborating with other sister security agencies in providing adequate security for all and sundry in Imo State and beckons Imolites, in particular residents of Ahaizu Mbaise to report any person seen with or treating gunshot injuries within their vicinity via the following emergency lines 08034773600 or 08098880197.”