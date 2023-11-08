Kidnapping, killings: FG urged to upgrade security architecture in Nigeria

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been advised to upgrade Nigeria’s security Architecture given the increasing incidents of kidnapping and killings in different parts of the country.

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Civil Liberties Organization, (CLO) advised in a statement signed by its state Chairman, Vice Chairman and Assistant Secretary, Barr Godknows Njoku, Comrade Eridiong Obong and Comrade Idorenyin Sampson respectively.

The organization expressed concern that the security situation would discourage investors from doing business in the country.

“CLO calls on the Federal Government to upgrade the security architecture of the country to arrest increasing insecurity and loss of confidence in the ability of the agencies to protect lives and properties of Nigerians and residents.

“The state of affairs does not make for better reading, especially for foreigners, and will discourage foreign investors from investing and doing business in the country.

“CLO expresses dissatisfaction over the efforts of Federal and Akwa Ibom State governments to secure the release of Prospective corps members from Akwa Ibom kidnapped in Zamfara, on their way to Sokoto state for their orientation exercise”

The organization noted that both the federal and state governments can ensure the release of the victims and wondered why they have failed to consider the physical, psychological and emotional trauma the victims and their families have been going through.

It therefore called on government and security agencies to deploy the same Strategy used in securing the freedom of kidnapped victims in different parts of the country to free the corps members from their abductors.

It could be recalled that the NYSC members were kidnapped on August 17, and so far only two of them, a male and a female have regained freedom, while seven are still held in the Kidnapper’s den.