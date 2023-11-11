Kia EV6 GT named amongst best inventions of 2023

By Theodore Opara

The Kia EV6 GT was last Wednesday recognised amongst the TIME Best Inventions of 2023 within the Transportation category. The annual list which has been compiled for over two decades features 200 extraordinary innovations, including new products and ideas that TIME editors have identified as “changing our lives.”

“The EV6 GT defied expectations by combining Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy and focus on sustainable mobility with supercar power and performance,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “Building on the momentum from Kia America being the only automotive company in the U.S. named in the 2023 TIME100 List of Most Influential Companies, we are honored by this latest recognition for the most powerful Kia production vehicle ever.”

To compile the list, nominations are collected from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields such as AI, green energy, and sustainability. The editors then evaluate each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

“The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions) including the world’s most powerful supercomputer, a game-changing entertainment venue, and a new shape-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible,” said the TIME editors.

Earlier this year, the Kia EV6 GT won the coveted 2023 World Performance Car award. With 576 HP, a 3.4-second 0-60 MPH acceleration time and a top speed of 161 MPH[i], the all-electric EV6 GT’s long-range capability, spacious interior, and sophisticated design saw it beat stiff competition from more traditional petrol-powered sports cars.