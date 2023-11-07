Kenya to host 2024 Africa Women Summit

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to promote gender equality and empower women across the African continent, Kenya has been chosen as the host country for the prestigious 2024 Africa Women Summit.

The Local Organizing Committee made the announcement in a statement, on Wednesday, stating that the summit, themed: Women’s Health: Empowering Voices, Inspiring Change”, is slated to take place from the 8th to the 10th of April 2024 at the prestigious Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The statement partly reads: “This milestone summit will mark a pivotal chapter in the ongoing narrative of women’s empowerment across the African continent.”

Mildred Akinyi Opondo, Secretary of the Local Organizing Committee, expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “The Africa Women Summit in Kenya embodies our commitment to fostering an environment that empowers women to take charge of their health and well-being.

“We look forward to hosting over 500 influential voices and thought leaders from various sectors to drive actionable change.”

Chairman of the LOC Media Committee, Angela Munyasya, highlighted: “This momentous occasion is the 5th edition of the Africa Women Summit, continuing the legacy of driving positive change for women across the continent.

“Previous editions in Nigeria, Dubai, Rwanda, and Cape Town, South Africa, have set the stage for this remarkable event, and Kenya is proud to continue this legacy.”

The Summit will gather diverse voices and experts to explore innovative solutions, share experiences, and foster partnerships aimed at advancing women’s health and empowerment.