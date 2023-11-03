Kendrick Lamar to headline ‘Move Afrika’ Global Citizen tour

Kendrick Lamar

Global Citizen and pgLang are set to host the maiden edition of ‘Move Afrika’ festival, headlined by pgLang co-founder Kendrick Lamar.

The American Grammy award-winning musician will also serve as the curator of Move Afrika for the next five years.

The festival will be held early next month, December 6, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Global Citizen’s Chief Vision Officer, Kweku Mandel, stated that Move Afrika has a long-term vision to pioneer a world-class music touring circuit across Africa.

Mandel said, “Move Afrika is not just a call to action; it’s an invitation to be a part of history and engage in a movement that drives real social and economic change.

“Africa has been the home of music since the very beginning, yet we haven’t been able to experience the biggest artists in the world performing here. So we’re embarking on creating a paradigm shift, and we’re so proud to be doing that with pgLang and Kendrick Lamar.”

pgLang said their goal with Move Afrika is to inspire local youth and artists to unlock their creativity.

“We hope to curate an immersive experience that empowers various communities and cultures across Africa and around the world for a lifetime,”

Move Afrika will take place annually for the next five years in Rwanda, from 2023 until 2028. However, as the tour grows, additional African markets will be added.

In partnership with the Rwanda Development Board, the festival aims to address the world’s inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent’s emerging generations through an annual series of world-class live events.

Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Development Board, Francis Gatare said they are happy to be part of this movement.

Gatare stated, “We are delighted to host Global Citizen and to provide a platform for Move Afrika. This unique collaboration aims to showcase the best of African creative talent to the world through curated, memorable entertainment experiences that address the development priorities of our continent.

“Creating employment and income-generating initiatives in the private sector, with a spotlight on the youth, is the Rwanda Development Board’s core mandate. Together with Global Citizen and Move Afrika, we will position Rwanda as an entertainment hub for all African countries to benefit from the global creative industry.”