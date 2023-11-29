Kebbi: 11 onion traders die in auto crash

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

At least eleven onion traders reportedly died in a motor accident in Kebbi State.

The traders from Goronyo, Sokoto State were on their way to Niger State with bags of onions, beans, six motorcycles, and sixty-five passengers. On reaching Koko/Besse local government area of Kebbi state, the head of the truck detached from the main body, and skidded off the road to a nearby bush killing eleven persons and injuring many who have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

According to Kebbi state police image maker, SP Nafiu Abubakar, on receipt of the information, a team of traffic police quickly mobilised to the scene of the accident and rushed the victims to the hospital where a doctor confirmed 11 dead.

CP Chris however, warned drivers to desist from overspeeding and overloading of vehicles to save lives. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the injured speedy recovery.