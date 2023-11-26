Katsina reels under bandit attacks

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Between June and mid November 2023, deadly bandits’ attacks’ spree targeting residents of Katsina State has claimed close to 70 lives, leaving communities in shock and authorities scrambling for solution.

Recent attack on a Maulud procession in Kusa, Musawa LGA alone left 20 dead, scores abducted, and several injured, including women and children.

Chilling Tactics

Insiders from Musawa community unveiled chilling details of the Maulud attack, citing a well-planned and coordinated assault by bandits who infiltrated the celebration, disguising in Maulud festival attire.

The bandits reportedly summoned cohorts from distant locales, converging in Musawa to execute the devastating attack.

A commercial driver plying the area told Sunday Vanguard, “On that fateful day, around 9 pm, a passenger originating from Kaduna instructed him to halt upon reaching Musawa.

“Startlingly, the passenger then revealed a concealed rifle from his bag and disembarked.”

Adding a sinister layer to their tactics, three of the hoodlums cunningly disguised in Maulud attire, seamlessly infiltrating the celebratory procession, another source from the locality disclosed to Sunday Vanguard.

“As the Maulud festivities unfolded, the disguised bandits strategically integrated with the crowd, masquerading as legitimate participants”, the source said.

“Event organizers unwittingly mistook them for invitees from nearby villages. Two of these infiltrators discreetly vanished, leaving only one behind, allowing the celebration to continue without raising suspicion.”

According to the source, the narrative took a dark turn when, after the initial disappearance, a second group clad in identical Maulud attire surfaced. Chaos ensued, triggering a frantic scramble among the celebrants.

Tragically, unsuspecting individuals ran towards the hoodlums, presuming them to be part of the celebration.

In a shocking turn of events, the bandits opened fire on the crowd, resulting in the death of at least eight ladies and several children, the source disclosed.

Fate

One of the victims reportedly suffered gruesome fate as the assailants not only took her life but also mutilated her body.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda, visibly moved during his condolence visit to Musawa Local Government Area, expressed deep shock at the loss of lives.

“I am profoundly shocked by the large scale killing of innocent people by wicked and heartless bandits our communities,” he declared, emphasizing the brutality of the attack.

Reprisal

Amidst the prevailing turmoil in Katsina, speculations have emerged, hinting at a possible correlation between the recent wave of attacks and the intensified crackdown on bandits and their accomplices by the newly established Security Watch Corps.

The government initiative, designed to dismantle criminal networks, appears to have triggered retaliatory actions, drawing attention to the challenges faced by authorities in their quest to curb criminal activities while grappling with the unintended consequences of disrupting existing networks.

Local Fulani

Credible sources indicate that the majority of bandits involved in these crimes are local Fulani, with their identities and parents known to Katsina authorities.

Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, a former Secretary to Katsina State Government, offered a stark perspective on the motivations driving the notorious bandit groups plaguing the state.

According to Inuwa, the bandits are nothing but thieves and criminals adept at extracting substantial sums through their nefarious activities. He contended that the lucrative nature of the banditry enterprise, especially the substantial gains that accrue from kidnapping activities, makes it difficult for them to abandon their current path voluntarily.

Reflecting on the period between 2017 and 2019, Inuwa shed light on the crucial factors contributing to the failure of negotiations with bandits, noting lack of sincerity and absence of common leaders who could effectively represent the bandits during negotiations.

The former SGS drew a sharp contrast with negotiating ideological groups, where a common leader can serve as a representative for the entire people. In the case of bandits, the landscape is marked by rivalries, diverse factions, and an ever-changing group dynamic.

Aggressive Measures

In an unwavering commitment to safeguard its citizens, Katsina State government has declared a stand against negotiating with the criminals.

Radda, who personally experienced the tragic consequences of banditry with the loss of his biological brother, vowed to spare no one, including state appointees, involved in criminal activities.

Addressing journalists in Abuja recently, the governor revealed that certain traditional rulers were under scrutiny for suspected collusion with bandits operating in the state.

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the lives of over 10 million people over the interests of individuals involved in criminal activities. Radda affirmed that government was collaborating with security agencies and following laid-down regulations in the operations of the Community Watch Corps.

To strengthen security measures, the governor said the state government has implemented committees at various levels, including state, local government, district, and ward committees.

“These committees play a crucial role in monitoring the activities of the Watch Corps and ensuring a thorough vetting process for residents, particularly those seeking accommodation in new areas”, he said.

Radda highlighted the commitment to building a robust network and incorporating intelligence from the Department of State Services (DSS) to swiftly arrest and prosecute anyone found guilty of contributing to the destabilization of the state.

The governor reassured of his administration’s commitment to confronting and defeating bandits, even in their enclaves. He emphasized that no effort would be spared to combat banditry and restore peace and stability in the state.

