Katsina Govt bans night gatherings, gives exemption for ‘obligatory prayers’

Gov Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Government has announced a ban on all forms of night gatherings with immediate effect.

The regulation, aimed at mitigating potential risks associated with large crowds, was revealed in a statement issued on Friday by Bala Salisu Zango, the state Commissioner of Information and Culture.

The directive encompasses a prohibition on night gatherings, including religious and social large public events, except obligatory prayers. The state government emphasized its commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens and urged strict compliance with the new measures.

Bala Salisu Zango, in the release, stated, “The Katsina State Government has banned all types of night large gatherings. This includes religious and social large public gatherings except for obligatory prayers.”

The statement further outlined guidelines for daytime gatherings, emphasizing that permissions must be obtained from the Police Divisional Office within the local government area where the event is planned.

Citizens are strongly advised to adhere to the regulations, as the release warned that violators would face the full force of the law.

The government’s decisive action reflects a proactive stance in managing public health concerns, demonstrating a commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of Katsina State.