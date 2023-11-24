Katsina: Ex-gov Shema advocates sustainable education drive for state’s growth

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Ibrahim Shehu Shema, the ex-Governor of Katsina State, advocated for a sustainable educational overhaul aimed at revitalising the state’s educational sector to foster growth and development.

Shema made the remark on Friday while receiving an award from the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina. Shema stressed the need for the state to maintain its historical legacy as the hub of both Western and Eastern education in Nigeria, a status it held even before colonial times.

Highlighting the crucial role of quality education in societal advancement, Shema stressed that a robust educational system would be pivotal in driving progress within Katsina State.

He attributed the establishment of the state-owned university to the vision of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, noting his role in completing the project whose aim was to create a university that would significantly impact education in Northern Nigeria and the nation as a whole.

Shema praised Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for significant educational strides, including the recruitment of 7,325 teachers, the initiation of construction for three specialised schools across senatorial zones, and substantial investments in student scholarship allowances, amounting to N640 million, and N364 million for senior secondary school certificate examination fees.

In response, Governor Radda, represented by his Deputy Faruq Lawal Jobe, expressed gratitude for Shema’s substantial contributions, acknowledging the pivotal role Shema played in driving positive developments across various sectors of the economy, ultimately fostering meaningful progress in Katsina State.