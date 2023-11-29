Kano: NNPP takes protest to US, EU, ECOWAS secretariats

…Demands justice in election dispute

By Dapo Akinrefon

LEADERS of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Wednesday, staged peaceful protest at the embassy of the United States of America, USA, the European Union and the ECOWAS secretariat in Abuja over the controversial judgement on the Kano State governorship election.

The party leaders and members, however, demanded justice in the election dispute.

Speaking on behalf of the party, its National Publicity Secretary and National Auditor, Mr Ladipo Johnson urged the USA, EU and ECOWAS to prevail on the Federal Government to resolve the issue in Kano State by the rule of law.

Johnson said: “We want you to talk to the Nigerian government, the President and the Nigerian judiciary that the issue in Kano State should be treated by the rule of law. Yes, the matter is before the Supreme Court now but the people of Kano State have seen that they were cheated especially at the Court of Appeal where we have a Certified True Copy of the judgement that was contradictory and shows that there was another judgement that was replaced. This the people of Kano and Nigeria will not accept.

“It is incumbent on us to draw this to the attention of the world that the rule of law must be obeyed and it should be impressed on the president of Nigeria that the judiciary should not be tampered with. This is what we have submitted in our letter and we urge you to ensure that it reaches the right place.”