Kano Guber: NNPP asks NJC to probe Kano Appeal Court judgement

…Insists CTC confirms its candidate, Yusuf won on Appeal

John Alechenu

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has appealed to the National Judicial Council NJC to probe the judgment delivered on its appeal, by the Kano State Governorship Election Appeal Court noting that the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement showed that the NNPP candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf won the election.

This, the party noted was contrary to the judgement read by the Justices of the Appeal Court.

The Ag. National Chairman of the NNPP, Abba Kawu Ali, said this at a press conference, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, without prejudice to its ongoing challenge to the verdict at the Supreme Court, the NNPP is asking the NJC to, without delay, commence investigations to unravel the mystery behind the judgement.

Ali said, “We are an interested party. We own the platform on which Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf ran for the election and was declared the winner. We are calling on the National Judicial Council (NJC), to without delay commence an investigation to unravel what happened in the matter.

“Also, we are calling on eminent members of the bench (both retired and serving) and the bar, to be interested in what happened that we have the kind of scenario presented in the CTC of the judgement of the Appeal Court.”

The NNPP further vowed to pursue justice and retrieve the mandate freely and willingly given to its Candidate in the March 18, 2023, Kano State Governorship election, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, as announced by the Electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party chairman said, “The announcement by INEC prompted the All Progressives Congress APC, (but please note this, without their Candidate) to go to the Tribunal to challenge Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf’s victory and the Tribunal on September 20 2023, delivered its ruling and gave victory to the APC Candidate who was not part of the case!

“The Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf promptly proceeded to the Appeal Court, and three Justices: Honorable Justice Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumien JCA; Honorable Justice Bitrus Gyarazama Sanga JCA; and Honorable Justice Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu JCA heard the matter and delivered their judgment in the Appeal No/ CA/KN/ EP/GOV/KAN/34/2023, on Friday, November 17, 2023.

“All efforts to get the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the judgement for our Legal team, up till yesterday, Tuesday, November 21, 2023, to prepare our processes for the appeal proved abortive and this prompted the alarm we raised till yesterday morning because time was running out on us.

“We all know that the appeal must be filed within 14 days. Now we wish to inform the world that we were finally able to collect the CTC yesterday afternoon.

“Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, to our greatest surprise, the CTC showed that the judgment delivered by Honorable Justice Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumein (JCA) and concurred to by Honorable Justice Bitrus Gyarazama JCA, and Honorable Justice Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu (JCA) is actually in favour of our Candidate, the Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“At page 67 of the extant judgment in its conclusive findings held inter alia: “In the circumstances, I resolve all the issues in favour of the Appellant” (Engr. Yusuf Abba Kabir)” the judgment of the Tribunal in petition No: EPT/KN/GOV/01/2023 between the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vs INEC & 2 others delivered on the 20th day of September 2023 is hereby set aside”

“The sum of N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira) only is hereby awarded as costs in favour of the appellant (Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf) and against the 1st respondent” (APC). Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, this is the complex situation we as a Political Party and our Candidate have found ourselves in,” NNPP said adding that if at the point of delivering the judgement, there was a pronouncement that their Appeal failed but the CTC of the same judgement in its conclusive findings actually resolved all the issues in their favour and even awarded costs in their favour against the APC, that this is a riddle.

“In addition we call on Leaders, elders and other major Stakeholders in the Nigerian project, including the media, to step into this matter to avert the danger this type of signal from the judiciary portends for our democracy in particular, and our country in general.

“From the scenario presented by the judgement above, it is crystal clear that something is wrong somewhere and the onus is on all of us as Nigerians to unearth the riddle. Ladies and Gentlemen of the press, for emphasis, this is not just a mistake that can merely be “corrected” by the Court of Appeal as it doesn’t fall within the ambit of the “Slip Rule”. Where a Court can recall the document and correct an error. Such errors must be so obvious that their correction cannot generate any controversy, regarding the Judgment or decision of the Court. By the same token, such errors must be of such nature that their correction would not change the substance of the Judgment or alter the clear intention of the Court.

“It is clear to us that the only conclusion that can be drawn from this judicial debacle is that the average reasonable person can only conclude that the Court of Appeal changed the judgment after they had concluded deliberations on the matter, and then mistakenly left the original conclusion during the cutting and pasting process! Whilst our legal team proceeds to lodge our appeal with the Supreme Court, we once again call for a thorough investigation of this debacle by the National Judicial Council and if need be for the appointment by the NJC, of an Independent Investigator to carry out the task.

“However, our faith in the Judiciary remains unshaken. We cannot conclude this speech without using this opportunity to make some clarifications, especially on the issue of membership of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, for record purposes. Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf is a genuine bonafide member of our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). He registered in his Diso-Chiranchi Ward in the Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State. He took part in all the processes e.g. Screening in May 2022, leading to the Primaries in June 2022, where he emerged as the Candidate of NNPP. A process monitored by officials of INEC and security agencies. His name and particulars including but not limited to, information about his nomination forms, Expression of Interest Forms, membership card etc were uploaded to the INEC portal and his name was accordingly published by INEC. When there was no complaint about his nomination, his name was later published in the final list of Candidates by INEC,” NNPP also said through the text read by its National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku.