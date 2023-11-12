Kano gov mourns veteran Hausa actor, Samanja

Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State, on Sunday, commiserated with the family, members of the Hausa film industry and Kwara State government over the passing of a veteran actor, Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama.

Governor Yusuf recalled that late Pategi’s character in the Samanja Mazan Fama series represented discipline, resilience and moral standards for socio-cultural and national development.

The governor urged all the stakeholders in the Hausa film industry to emulate late Samanja’s virtues of national unity, religious and cultural promotions towards fostering peace and tranquility in Northern Nigeria and beyond.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature, said: “We wish to condole with the Pategi Emirate, the good people and the government of Kwara State over the demise of the Hausa film icon (Samanja).”