Kano: APC holds counter rally on Saturday

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC said it is poised to go on with its rally on Saturday in Kano state, despite reports that the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP had also slated a protest for the same day.



At a news conference Thursday at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, APC stakeholders from Kano state said the state is big enough for the two parties to hold their events without any clash.



Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Director General Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organization, Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman Bichi said Kano had remained peaceful throughout the eight-year administration of the APC as evidenced in the increased number of governmental, non-governmental organizations and corporate bodies rushing to Kano to hold their conferences, seminars, symposia, and Annual General Meetings and importantly inflow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).



He said however, the people of Kano have been living in perpetual fear of intimidation and threat to life and property, since the assumption of office of the NNPP administration.

“Apart from public property, the state headquarters of our party and properties of some leading figures of the APC were torched, all in the name of celebration.

“The APC as a party that has always been promoting the cause of democracy and the rule of law, rejected the outcome of the election and sought to reclaim its mandate through the appropriate channel as laid down in the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“After filing its case at the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that sat in Kano, the APC patiently pursued it for months up to the pronouncement of the stage where the three-man panel of judges fixed the date for the judgement.

“However, sensing defeat, the NNPP resorted to threatening to kill the judges of the tribunal should the verdict of the court eventually be announced and not in their favour. The threats by the NNPP government’s cabinet members included among others, the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Baffa Bichi, who forced the tribunal to deliver its judgement via Zoom for fear of their lives.

“The NNPP government then resorted to sponsored street protests, including embarrassingly the one held in London on which millions of naira were said to have been spent. The aim of the protests to further instil fear in the minds of the people failed, as only a few attended.

“The government of Kano state also set aside millions of naira for propaganda in the media and spreading all sorts of lies and also blackmail and harass officials of the former administration.

“Things appear to be getting worse since the embattled leader of the NNPP Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso came back to Kano on Sunday, where he held a meeting of the party’s stakeholders, at the end of which they came up with a line-up of activities that included unleashing of violence to not only eliminate the APC in Kano but also to make it ungovernable in the event of Supreme Court judgement in favour of the APC.

“We have it from reliable sources that they are planning a mass protest on Saturday during which key figures of the APC will be targeted.

“It is on this note that we call on the Kano state police command and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and take appropriate measures to avoid loss of lives and property”.