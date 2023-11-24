Kaigama lays foundation stone for psycho-spiritual treatment centre

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Arch. Bishop of Abuja Catholic Arch Diocese, His Grace, Kaigama Ignatius on Friday laid the foundation stone of remodelling of building and remodelling of the Dominic Cardinal Ignatius Ekandem Villa which houses the Gaudium et Spe Institute, Asokoro Abuja.

Performing the ceremony, Arch. Bishop Ignatius said the centre which used to be a centre for prayer and renewal for priests, religious and laity will now be expanded to take care of people with psycho-spiritual challenges by well-trained priests and religious.

He explained that the multipurpose centre in honour of the late cardinal would serve as a home of succour and rehabilitation for those whom society had done little to attend to their health problems and restore them to normal life, saying many Nigerians have already benefitted from the centre as it is open to all irrespective of religion and social status of the individual.

“It is only important we complete the project and make it available to all, students, government officials and in fact everybody.

“This was where he was to live before he died. This place is being transformed into a spiritual home., where people can come and get help, retreat and pray, for psychotherapy, and counselling.

“It is a multipurpose centre in honour of the late cardinal. Already many Nigerians have benefitted from this centre, they have come here seeking help, and it is open to all.”

On how to raise the funding for the N1.2 billion project, he said they would rely on the goodwill of generous people who are interested in humanity.

He enjoined all the faithfuls to see the project as an inspiration to give their best to God and humanity.