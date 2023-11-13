Kaduna to close housing gap, set to build 10,000 units in 4yrs

By Ibrahim Hassan

Determined to close the housing gap in Kaduna State Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Rabiu Yunusa said the state government would construct 10,000 housing units within 4 years across the 23 Local Government Areas in the state.



Rabiu spoke on Monday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Conference Centre Kaduna, the venue of the 12th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, adding that the Uba Sani-led government under its Urban Renewal Project, was set to put in place developmental plans that would provide housing facilities for poor in Kaduna State.

The Permanent Secretary who spoke to journalists at the meeting which had as its theme: ‘Harnessing local and international credit schemes as a panacea for affordable housing infrastructure development under the Renewed Hope Agenda”, explained that the mass housing project conceived by the state government would provide affordable houses in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, Kaduna State has already attracted a charity organization from Qatar that would provide 500 housing units for the most vulnerable in the state.

“The issue of the housing challenges in Kaduna State, is not only peculiar to the state. It’s something that affects everywhere; even the Federal Government. Luckily, the 7-point agenda of the Governor, Uba Sani, is focusing on the housing gap and he is very passionate about it.”

“He has already instructed us to come out with the modalities on how to close the gap and we have so many things in the pipeline which of course, we will actualize like the mass housing across the 23 Local Governments in the urban and the rural areas.”

“This meeting is very important because they are the mother ministry at the federal and we are at the state. So, we want to have synergy with them so that we can find a solution on how to close the gap on the housing issue.”

“Besides the provision of 500 Charity Houses under the Qatari Charity Foundation, the state government intends to provide 10,000 more houses in the next four years,” he said.

The Director, of Planning, Research and Statistics of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Kolapo Raheem had earlier in his remarks, said the theme of this year’s meeting was chosen in consideration of the dire need to galvanize domestic and foreign fund towards meeting the nation’s housing challenges and enhancement of the country’s overall economic growth and development.

“As you are aware, the Council Meeting commences with a 2-day Technical Session of the Directors, Heads of Agencies and Professional Bodies in the built industry, where memoranda submitted by stakeholders are summarized for consideration by the Permanent Secretaries.”

“The Permanent Secretaries’ summations are thereafter presented to the main Council at its meeting on Thursday, 16″ November 2023 for final consideration and approval.”

“Distinguished delegates and officials, in the spirit of the present administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda on all sectors of the economy, and in particular the Housing and Urban Development sub-sectors, I urge you to explicate your professionalism in the course of deliberations to guide policy formulation that will facilitate affordable housing delivery for all.”

“I wish to express my appreciation to the Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani for the support of Kaduna State Government, the Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Honourable Minister of State for Housing, Engr. Abdullahi T. Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Alh. M. Mamman, for providing the enabling environment for the success of this meeting,” he said.