Kaduna Monarch Adopts 267 Orphans, to Educate them upto Varsity level

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

About 267 orphans whose parents were killed by bandits in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been adopted by the Paramount ruler of Atyap land, Agwatyap Dominic Gambo Yahaya, who said he would educate them up to university level.

Speaking to journalists during the flag off of the Jumma Gambo Yahaya Foundation Scholarship for Orphans at the Agwatyap Palace, Tson-Aje,Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State,the

Agwatyap said it was Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State who inspired him to establish the Foundation.

“I was reading something somewhere and I read about the giant strides Governor Zulum of Borno set, the efforts he was making towards educating his people and particularly the orphans. Children that became orphans as a result of the Boko Haram crisis. Then, it dawned on me, I said we’ve had most killings here,as at May this year we’ve lost over 500 people. Between 2020 to 2023.And I said, the orphans are there and they need help. Yes, organisations have been here and they rendered help in different areas.Some with building materials ,others with foodstuffs, others with apparels and so on and so forth.”

“But the children that were orphaned,nobody has thought about them.Then it occurred to me that I can kick-start a process by forming a Foundation that can cater for the needs of these underprivileged, extremely underprivileged children. You know in the rural areas, the level of poverty is so much, so much that it is difficult for anybody to take the responsibility of his own and another person.Among the rural populace it’s so difficult. So I say let me kick-start the process perhaps we could have good spirited individuals coming from within Nigeria and outside Nigeria to assist,” he said.

“I know that NGOs, foreign NGOs have been to Borno and other parts of the country rendering assistance. But we have seen nobody coming to us here to render that level of assistance yet. People come and drop something once in a while and go.But if somebody undertakes a project to train children,yes that type of project should endure.It is one that should last, it is one that needs committal of resources over a period of time. So I said let me take on this and see how far we go.”

“But I am calling on organisations, NGOs that the battle we had for the peace is not ended. If you have the peace, you’ve so many underprivileged children roaming around , yes, it’s perhaps the peace of the graveyard. So it’s better that you undertake to train these children so that they develope with morals; so that they develope academically and be useful to the society. That’s my dream, that has been my motivation,” he said.

Commenting on how bandits attack affected the socio- economic activities of his chiefdom and how many people were affected by this crisis, the Paramount ruler

said a large number of villages wereaffected.

“I can count one to thirty that were affected between 2020 up to May this year. We are happy that things are subsiding and we are experiencing some level of peace. We are having some measures of peace which we can now come together and hold occasions such as this. People have been affected negatively. The economy of the rural area of our people, the peasant farmers,has been drastically affected. Even in areas where attacks do not happen, the problem we are grappling with is destruction of farmlands. Destruction of farmlands is a very serious problem here.If somebody survived attack last year,said OK let me cultivate the land and farm so that I have food to eat,and he goes ahead to cultivate his land,and then the cattle come and destroy the land and every bit of crop that he could have harvested,what happens thereafter?”

“He falls into a situation of despondency and hunger sets in.When hunger sets in, it is difficult for anybody to help anybody because anybody else is lacking. You go to somebody who can help. But we pray that the crisis is over. People can go back to their farms, farming is the main activity in this area.Marketing, yes people go to the market. But markets do not sustain people, it is people that sustain the market and it is the produce from the farm that sustain the market.”

” So you find out that markets are no longer as buoyant as they were, they are not as busy as they were previously,prior to the crisis because quantity of foodstuffs,farm produce that could’ve gone to the markets has been drastically reduced because people found it difficult to go out to their farms, farms that are 2km away from their houses.Such farms, they won’t find anything. They could’ve been destroyed. People cultivate very close to their houses now and such farms are very limited in sizes and limited in availability. So definitely the economy of the rural area is been affected negatively. We pray that when peace eventually endures,is sustained, people would go back to cultivate.”

He said contrary to the incessant attacks on the area previously, now the situation has improved as security agencies were working round the clock to ensure that the area remains peaceful without any bias.

Commenting on the appointment of the current Chief of Defence Staff who’s an indigene of the area, the Paramount ruler said General Christopher Musa has distinguished himself in his military career which could’ve made the military authorities to consider him worthy for such exalted positions.

” Our prayers are with him that he succeeds in his assignment.Our prayer is that he performs creditably and we believe he will, because of his pedigree. The government must’ve seen his pedigree.They must have seen his commitment to service and his level of patriotism. That’s why they decided to appoint him Chief of Defence Staff. And the much I know about him, I know he will not let Nigeria down, he will not let Mr President down.At the end of the day, everybody would say yes,.he is most fitted for the job.”

Earlier in his remarks during the occasion,

Chairman of the occasion,Dr Tagang Andrew Barry said inaugurating the Jumma Gambo Yahaya Foundation Scholarship for Orphans was not just a ceremony but a profound commitment to change lives and make a meaningful difference in their society.

“The Jumma Gambo Yahaya Foundation Scholarship is a tribute to our rich heritage

and an embodiment of our collective responsibility towards the most vulnerable

members of our community. This is a reflection of our values of compassion, unity and progress. It is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to providing hope and a brighter future for those who have faced adversity,” he said.

Accorrding to him, ophans and widows often bore the brunt of life’s harshest trials as they were left to navigate a challenging world with limited resourees and support.

He said it was during tlhese times of adversity that they must step forward and extend a helping hand.

“This Scholarship is our way of saying, “you are not alone; we are here to

support you.” Today, we launch this scholarship program with the conviction that education is the most potent tool for transformation. Education empowers individuals to break the cycle of poverty, opens doors to opportunities, and instils self-confidence. It is our firm belief that by supporting the education of orphans, we can uplift entire families and, in turn, uplift our entire community.”

“The Jumma Gambo Yahaya Foundation Scholarship is not just a financial aid

program; it is a comprehensive suppot system. It provides financial assistance for

tuition, books and other educational expenses. Additionally, it offers mentoring

and counseling to ensure that the recipients not only access education but thrive

academically and emotionally. We aim not just to send them to school but to help

them excel in their studies and life.”

“We are deeply grateful to the generous donors and partners who have joined hands

with us to make this Scholarship a reality. Their support is a testament to the power

of collective action and the belief that together, we can create a brighter and more

equitable future for our community,” he said.

‘As we stand at the threshold of a new beginning, let us remember that the success of this Scholarship lies not just in the financial aid it provides but in the

transformations it will catalyze. The recipients of this scholarship will go on to

become leaders, changemakers, and contributors to our sočiety. Their stories will

be a testament to the power of resilience, determination and the support of a caring

‘community.”

“The future is young and the earlier we tend the emerging tendrils to maturity, the

better for prosperous and nourishing fruits. Atyap land is green, growth and

success is our benchmark laced in unity.Let us launch the Jumma Gambo Yahaya Foundation Scholarship

with hope, dedication and a resolute commitment to making a lasting inpact on

the lives of orphans and widows in our community.Together, we can build a future where every child, regardless of his/her

circumstances, has access to education and the opportunity to fulfill his/her dreams.,” he said.

Chairman of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Council, Mr Francis Sani Zimbo , assured of their continued support for the project and announced a donation of N1.5 million for the educational development of the orphans.

Speaking on behalf of the orphans,a young pupil,Jessica Daniel said in English that although the crisis had affected their education and life in general,they were full of gratitude to the Paramount ruler of Atyap land who has raised their hope and promised that they would never disappoint him in future.

The occasion was graced by dignitaries, Muslim and Christian leaders, students, politicians and others from within and outside Atyap land.