Kaduna: FRSC records 522 road crashes during ember months in 3 years 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Zonal Command, said it recorded 522 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) from 2021 to 2023 during the ember months in Kaduna State.

The Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC in Kaduna, ACM Godwin Omiko, disclosed this on the occasion of the zone’s ember months sensitisation campaign on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The theme of the year’s campaign is ‘’Speed thrills but kills: Drive responsibly and avoid overloading’’.

Omiko said that during the ember months period in Kaduna State alone in 2021, FRSC recorded 209 RTC cases involving 1645, with 777 injured and 147 killed.

In 2022, he said, they recorded 226 RTC cases involving 1,912, with 828 injured and 160 killed.

Omiko added that in 2023, they also recorded 87 crashes that involved 697 people, with 291 injured and 66 killed.

He said that the major causes of the crashes were speeding, overloading, driver fatigue, and driving under the influence of drugs and other hard substances.

“Speeding and other traffic infractions directly cause serious injuries and high fatalities every year, and we must continue to educate ourselves about the inherent dangers of speeding, to encourage safer and more responsible driving.

“Adherence to traffic rules and regulations by road users is an important factor in reducing the frequency and rate of occurrence of road traffic crashes on our highways, Omiko said.

Speaking further, the ZCO stressed the impact of RTCs, adding, “It is devastating to families, households, individuals, and society at large.”

He, therefore, said the 2023 campaign was focused on massive public education, enlightenment, and sensitization programmes tailored towards educating the motoring public on the dangers of infractions and the need for compliance with safety and traffic laws.

Omiko said, “As the first in a series of our campaigns, we invited students from Kaduna State University and Kaduna State Polytechnic.

“Because we believe that by taking our campaign to the grassroots, this category of people will help to remind their parents, friends, family members, and wards of the need to comply with traffic regulations when going out or traveling.

“The Sector and Unit Commands have also been mandated to take these campaigns to garages, parks, churches, mosques, associations, markets, and community development meetings.”

He urged drivers and passengers to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations while also ensuring regular monitoring of their vehicles.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balare, said the event held significant importance in striving to create a safer and more responsible driving culture in Nigeria.

Balarabe, represented by her Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr James Kinyep, added that the theme of the campaign served as a powerful reminder of the dangers associated with reckless driving and overloading vehicles, particularly in the ember months when road traffic tends to increase.

She said that the administration of Gov. Uba Sani held road safety and well-being of its citizens in high esteem.

“As we all know, road safety is a shared responsibility, and events like this provide us with an opportunity to come together as stakeholders to learn, to raise awareness, and to take concrete steps towards a safer road environment.

“Let us also remember that road safety goes beyond individual actions. It requires a collective commitment to responsible driving, adherence to traffic rules and regulations, and a culture of respect and consideration for fellow road users.

“By driving responsibly, we are not only protecting ourselves but also safeguarding the lives of others, including our loved ones,” Balarabe said.

The deputy governor, therefore, urged drivers to drive responsibly, avoid overloading, and make conscious choices to prioritise safety on the roads.

NAN reports that the ember months campaign featured a road walk, medical outreach, and free vehicle safety checks.