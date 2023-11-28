Kaduna Customs FOU lands 262 seizures in 5 weeks

Comptroller Cheldi right, while showcasing some of the seizures to news men

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone B with headquarters in Kaduna has made a haul of 262 assortments of seizures within a space of five weeks.

A statement by the Unit Public Relations Officer, SC lsa Sulaiman said the seizures which comprise of contraband items such as parboiled rice, vehicles, unauthorized medicaments, clothing and others, including trade goods caught up in violation of the extant customs laws have a Total Duty Paid Value of Two Billion, Eighty-Eight Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Two Hundred and Ninety-Four Naira and Sixty-Eight Kobo , N2,888,460,294.68 .

According to the statement, the Unit Controller, Comptroller Dalha Wada Chedi informed and advised that the Republic of Benin border closure remains in full force and warned citizens to show understanding and to avoid the use of all border points with the francophone neigbhouring country.

The statement reads, “You are cordially welcome and l am delighted to present before you our scorecard during this ember months and since my assumption on duty at the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ Kaduna.

“As you are all aware our primary assignment is that of suppression of smuggling and the combat of all anti-economic activities in all its ramifications, which we do through vigorous customs host community relationship and partnership with all relevant agencies of government.

“Therefore l am happy to announce that so far, the Unit has recorded a total of Two Hundred and Forty-Two, 262, seizures of 21 different items between the date of my resumption and now, which also clearly speak of our resolve as a unit to continue to improve on our strategies and overall performances by building on the strong foundations we inherited.”

Comptroller Cheldi who resumed at the unit on October 20, 2023 warned that the unit under his watch will enforce to the letter, the federal government policy directive on the restriction of general movement, both human and goods along the designated borders connecting Niger; even as he vowed to ensure that the directives of the Customs Comptroller General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR is complied with without reservation.

“While l wish to immediately draw your attention to the fact that the closure of all land borders with Niger Republic is in full force, l wish to remind all and sundry that our Unit will continue to ensure full compliance with the directives of the leadership and management of the Nigeria Customs Service saddled with the duty of implementing the Federal Government directives.

“Permit me to also emphasize that our Unit will continue to leverage on the policy thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR in terms of all operational processes aimed at achieving optimal results.

“I call on all stakeholders, especially traders and business people, including all Nigerians to eschew all activities that are in violation of the customs extant laws, so that we can continue to respect ourselves and support the development and growth of our national objectives; as we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that all acts of smuggling and anti-economic activities are fully challenged and the full force of the law brought to bear.”

The FOU Zone B boss disclosed that any untoward moves by anyone to engage in acts of smuggling within the yuletide will be frustrated in line with the service’s Standard Operating Procedure, SOP.

“We are not unaware that within the ember months and especially this yuletide period, many would want to engage in illegal activities, smugglers and all other unscrupulous traders are warned to steer clear of Zone B, our men are fully on ground and combat ready to act in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures, SOP, and as enshrined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.”

He listed the seizures to include 61 Used Vehicles, 18 Means of conveyance, 2991 Bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice, 50Kg each, 25 Bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice, 25Kg each, 292 Foreign Refined Vegetable Oils, 25litres each, 2131 Cartons of Spaghetti, Macaroni & Couscous, 640 Bales of Foreign Secondhand Clothing and 147 Sacks of Foreign Secondhand shoes.

Others include 360 Cartons of Frozen Poultry Products, 120 Cartons of Foreign Pomade, 98 Pieces of Foreign Jack Knives, 34 Cartons of Foreign Condensed Milk, 1972 Jerry cans of PMS, 25 litres each, 20 Bundles of Foreign Used Tyres, 16 Cartons of Foreign Hookah, Tobacco, 78 Cartons of Foreign Medicaments, 76 Bags of Ammonium Sulphate, 25Kg each, among others.

“l am also happy to present the statistics of the detentions and seizures made within the period under review with the Total Duty Paid Value, DPV, of Two Billion, Eighty-Eight Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Two Hundred and Ninety-Four Naira and Sixty-Eight Kobo, N2,888,460,294.68.

Wada attributed the seizures to the unit’s improved intelligence gathering and operational strategies; in addition to operational synergy enjoyed from sister agencies of government.

He said, “Above modest success is in lieu of our intelligence drive and improved strategies to raise our operational performances. I like to register my profound gratitude to our critical partners the Military, Nigeria Police Force, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and all other sister agencies and to assure them that the Unit will continue to partner with them accordingly.

“We have enjoyed their unwavering corporation and support and solicit for more collaboration, including your good selves, our revered gentlemen of the forth estate of the realm, for showcasing our activities even as we look forward for more of your objective reportage”, adding:

“In line with our Standard Operating Procedures, SOP, all items seized that are more relevant to our sister agencies’ mandate will be handed over to them in the course of this showcase specifically NAFDAC where our Unit today will hand over all seized Pharmaceuticals items to them for further investigation and prosecution wherever possible.”