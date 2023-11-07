Kaduna career fair to increase female participation in labour market – Boboye

By Gabriel Olawale

Acting on the critical findings from its 2022 How Young People Survive without Jobs Report, which indicates that 26.4% of youths in Nigeria’s northeast region remained unemployed for more than five years, the second highest in the country, Jobberman Nigeria is organising another career fair in Kaduna, Nigeria.

This career fair is part of a learning series Jobberman is organising nationwide as they continue their drive to upskill and retool Nigerian youths to improve their competitiveness in the marketplace. Jobberman Nigeria is organising the Kaduna Career Fair as part of the Young Nigeria Works program, implemented in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, with support from the Kaduna State Government.

The Mastercard Foundation partnered with Jobberman Nigeria to support the delivery of its Young Africa Works strategy, to create economic opportunities that will enable ten million young people in Nigeria, particularly women, to secure employment they see as digniﬁed and fulfilling through opportunities partners such as Jobberman create.

Planned to be held on November 23, 2023, at the Yar’Adua Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna, the fair will provide a critical platform for interaction between job seekers and employers in the region.

In a company-issued statement, Oreoluwa Boboye, Jobberman Nigeria CEO, said, “More than gathering data, Jobberman is strategically positioned to design and deliver intervention programs arising from recommendations that will reduce youth unemployment nationwide. The Kaduna Career Fair is designed around the region’s peculiarities, such as increased female participation and new skills required for youth participation in the economy.”

The Kaduna Career Fair will include a panel discussion on skills and qualities employers seek in a dynamic job market and a women-focused segment focused on learning from successful women leaders on balancing career and personal growth.

Speakers at the Fair will include Naja’atu Garba Ahmed, Senior Special Assistant to the Kaduna state Governor; Faridah Hamzat, Managing Consultant, TNV Consults Ltd; Raphael Isah, MD/CEO at Greysoft Technologies Nigeria, and others.

Organisations will be given a complimentary dedicated spot to showcase their business and conduct interviews with enthusiastic young professionals who stand a chance of getting hired on the spot at the fair.