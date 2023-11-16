KAA 2023 to hold at Oriental Hotel in December

The highly anticipated Kingdom Achievers Award (KAA) is returning in full swing this year to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding gospel creatives and organizations for their exceptional achievements, dedication, and contributions to society. Scheduled to take place at the esteemed Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island located in the heart of Lagos, the event promises to be a night of glamour, inspiration, and recognition.

The Kingdom Achievers Award, now in its second year, has become synonymous with honoring excellence and driving positive change across various sectors. Esteemed guests and prominent personalities are expected to grace the occasion. With a reputation for being a hallmark event on the annual social calendar, the KAA attracts industry professionals and esteemed personalities from all walks of life.

The Oriental Hotel, renowned for its luxurious facilities and impeccable service, has been chosen as the ideal venue to host this grand event. Located amidst breathtaking city vistas, the Oriental Hotel provides the perfect ambiance to commemorate the Kingdom’s most exceptional individuals and organizations.

During the course of the evening, awards will be presented across a wide array of categories, acknowledging achievements in the gospel creative industry. Each category has been meticulously designed to honor those whose efforts have significantly impacted the Kingdom and its people.

The truly inspiring Kingdom Achievers Award 2023 promises an unforgettable night, combining moments of celebration, stunning performances, and empowering stories of triumph. This event is expected to provide a platform for sharing groundbreaking ideas and fostering collaborations, creating a legacy that will continue to bless the Kingdom and its people.