Juuva set to unveil Afro Blue-themed song ‘Thinking’

Nigerian American-born artist Joshua Chiebuka Uju, professionally known as Juuva, is set to release his latest single, “Thinking,” on November 20, 2023. The new song will undoubtedly mark a significant milestone in Juuva’s evolution as a singer, songwriter, and aesthetic trailblazer.

“Thinking” showcases Juuva’s dynamic artistry as he seamlessly incorporates Afro Blues into his musical repertoire. The single, a harmonious blend of infectious Afro Blues rhythms, hip-hop beats, and soulful R&B vocal melodies, underscores Juuva’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of musical expression.

Embracing a global trajectory, “Thinking” is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide. Juuva’s distinctive genre, Afro Blues, serves as a universal language, resonating with individuals from diverse backgrounds. With each note, Juuva is carving a niche for himself and is poised to become a pivotal musical influence not only for Nigeria but on the international stage.

In a press statement, Juuva shared his excitement about the song: “My new release is a musical diary of introspection, a journey into the depths of my thoughts and emotions. ‘Thinking’ is not just a song; it’s a mirror reflecting my evolution as an artist. The Afro Blues infusion symbolizes the cultural bridges I aim to build, creating a universal language that resonates with hearts around the world”.

Juuva’s invitation to delve into the depths of emotion through “Thinking” underscores his ability to craft music that transcends boundaries and resonates with the human experience. His journey into the Nigerian music scene marks the emergence of not just an Afrobeat artist but an international music icon and a cultural bridge.