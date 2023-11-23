JUSUN describes Osun Judiciary Workers’ strike illegal, political

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The national headquarters of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, has described as Illegal and political, the industrial action embarked upon by its members in Osun state.

The Osun State Chairman of the union, Gbenga Eludire had on Wednesday declared an industrial action indefinitely for workers over alleged maltreatment of its members by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

The union in the state also picketed the Chief Judge’s office since Monday, saying she must not access the office until its demands are met.

However, a letter addressed to Eludire by the Union’s national Secretariat dated November 20, warned that nobody should embark on illegality in the name of the union.

The letter, signed by JUSUN’s Deputy Vice President, Comrade Emmanuel Abioye for the President described the activities in Osun as political and should not be used to tarnish the image of the union.

The letter reads, “Our attention has been drawn to the unfortunate incidence of unrest currently permeating the Osun State Judiciary as a result of the activity of some unscrupulous elements confusing the name of the Union in the Osun State Judiciary and we hereby state as follows,

“Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) as a responsible union has never and will never take any perceived or real partisan position in all its activities with any individuals or organization.

“Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria has never directed or approved that any of its members should proceed on any protest or picketing activity in Osun State Judiciary or any other state to settle any perceived or real political scores.

“Consequently upon the above-highlighted position the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) hereby dissociate itself from any action taken so far by any set of people whatsoever under whatever guise and the National Secretariat views such action as a calculated attempt by some set of people to play cheap political games with the intent to blackmail the Union and tarnish our good image and good reputation built over the years.

“We hereby warn that under no guise should any of our members participate in any illegal picketing, protest or job boycotting whatsoever”.