JUSUN declares indefinite strike over Osun CJ

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

•Police teargas journalists, protesters

•CJ must step aside for fairness —Assembly

THE Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, in Osun State, yesterday, declared an indefinite strike action over issues of seizure of wardrobe allowance, suspension of their colleagues, and the Chief Judge’s refusal to lift the embargo on worker’s training.

This came as the Police stationed at the High Court entrance, located in the Oke-Fia area of the state capital, tear-gassed the protesting workers and journalists.

The judiciary workers, who made attempts to picket the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, from gaining access to the High Court, were forcefully dispersed.

The Police operatives, led by SP Akinloye Oyegade, who were at the entrance of the premises, made efforts to dissuade the workers from picketing the CJ’s office.

However, efforts by the operatives to persuade some workers not to resort to violence failed as the Police fired teargas canisters to forcefully disperse the crown including journalists.

One of the officers was heard by his colleagues to target the journalists to prevent them from covering the scene.

The workers later regrouped at the Customary Court of Appeal premises located along Estate Road, where their leaders addressed newsmen, declaring an indefinite strike in the sector.

Why we declared an indefinite strike —JUSUN boss

In a chat with newsmen, the Chairman JUSUN, Gbenga Eludire said: “From now on, all necessary benefits that are due to all members of the judiciary should be reinstated without any further delay and many more benefit and advantages that is due to all judiciary workers.

“Upon this and with the attitude of police this morning and the singular act of the Chief Judge I, hereby, declare

that since the Chief Judge has declared war against all categories of workers of the judiciary in the state, I also declare that we embark on an industrial action. From now on, all workers of the judiciary should stay away from office and should hold their service until further directive is given by me.”

Why Adeleke dissolved Judicial Service Commission

Meanwhile, members of the sacked Judicial Service Commission in the state in a statement by Messrs Rotimi Makinde and Tomi Olagunjum said the commission was dissolved by Governor Ademola Adeleke to pave the way for the removal of the Chief Judge.

The statement reads: “Our commission’s dissolution was politically motivated and had a connection with sinister motive against the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adepele Ojo.

“When the state government could not find the CJ pliable to execute their devious plan and consequently, could not find anything incriminating against the CJ, since all approvals from her office to our commission went through due process of law, the Governor believed the best strategy to adopt is to disband us and bring in ductile characters, even when our tenure remains four years.”

Osun CJ must step aside for fairness—Assembly

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly, yesterday, said its decision to step aside its resolution over the allegation of corruption against the Chief Judge was in line with the natural rule of fairness.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Kanmi Ajibola disclosed this while receiving the protesting

Judiciary Staff Union at the Assembly complex.

Ajibola added that the lawmakers’ actions were geared towards cleaning the judiciary of corruption to restore the confidence of the people.

The lawmaker said: “We received some petitions against the CJ, and there are reports accompanying those petitions that if the CJ is allowed into her office, there are some documents that will be tampered with, that will distort the investigation.

“The people who brought petitions are entitled to a fair hearing. The CJ, whom the petition was brought against is also entitled to a fair hearing.”