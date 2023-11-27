Just in: Tinubu reappoints Mele Kyari as NNPCL CEO

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Malam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

This was announced in a statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

According to Ngelale, the appointment takes effect from Friday, December 1, 2023.

He said the president also appointed the management team of the corporation, with Chief Pius Akinyelure as Non-Executive Board Chairman.

“In compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with effect from December 1, 2023:”

(1) Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman

(2) Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer

(3) Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer

(4) Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director

(5) Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director

(6) Mr. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director

(7) Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director

(8) Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director

(9) Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director